Apple register 61% growth in Indian smartphone market

Among the top ten smartphone brands, Apple registered a massive 61 percent YoY growth with the highest average selling price of US$929. "We continued to see strong results in emerging markets, driven by robust sales of iPhone with June quarter total revenue records in India, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE," said Apple's CEO Tim Cook in the company's earnings call. India's smartphone market experienced a decline of 10 percent YoY in the first half of 2023, shipping a total of 64 million units, as stated in a report released by the International Data Corporation. 'vivo' emerged as the top brand.