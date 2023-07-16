This week in technology Nothing Phone (2) made its debut. Oppo expanded its Reno series in India, while OnePlus 10 Pro got a price cut. Apple rolled out iOS 17 public beta. All these and more in major tech event that made headlines this week:

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera, 32MP front camera, and a 4700mAh battery with 45W PPS charging. The Phone (2) runs on the Glyph interface and Nothing OS 2.0 for enhanced user experience. It comes with a starting price of ₹44,999. Click here to read the full story

Oppo Reno 10 series

Oppo has launched its Reno 10 series in India, consisting of three phones: Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. Prices start at ₹39,999. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. While the Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, respectively. Click here to read the full story

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India, featuring a 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB of memory, and a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. The phone comes with a price tag of ₹49,999, with a 15-month no-cost EMI option. Click here to read the full story

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds have 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ANC up to 49dB, and a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz. Priced at ₹4,999, they offer a total playback time of up to 30 hours and have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Click here to read the full story

Infinix Hot 30 5G

Infinix Hot 30 5G smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor. It is equipped with a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen and offers a 50MP primary camera on the back. It will be available via Flipkart next week, with prices starting at ₹12,499. Click here to read the full story

OnePlus 10 Pro price cut

The smartphone has become cheaper in the country by ₹5,000. The handset now costs ₹56,999 and ₹61,999 for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, respectively. OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. Click here to read the full story

Apple iOS 17 public beta

Apple iOS 17 beta is now available to public beta testers, allowing them to access new features such as StandBy mode, interactive widgets, NameDrop, and updates to the Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps. The beta is available to those enrolled in Apple's beta testing program. Click here to read the full story

Google Pay introduces UPI Lite

Google Pay introduced the UPI Lite feature for its users in India, allowing users to make fast and simple payments for everyday items. UPI Lite is a digital payment service designed by NPCI and users can send up to ₹200 with a single tap. Click here to read the full story