Tech recap: New phones from Oppo, Nothing, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets new variant and other important news2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST
This week in tech: Nothing Phone (2) launched, Oppo expanded Reno series, Apple rolled out iOS 17 beta, and Google Pay introduced UPI Lite.
This week in technology Nothing Phone (2) made its debut. Oppo expanded its Reno series in India, while OnePlus 10 Pro got a price cut. Apple rolled out iOS 17 public beta. All these and more in major tech event that made headlines this week:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×