Tech recap: Nothing Phone 2 first sale, new launches from Realme, Vivo and other important developments

Tech recap: Nothing Phone 2 first sale, new launches from Realme, Vivo and other important developments2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Prominent tech launches this week include Realme C53 smartphone, Vivo Y27, Nothing Phone 2, Realme Pad 2, and WhatsApp support for Wear OS smartwatches. Meta also announced the release of its open-source AI model Llama.
Throughout this week in the realm of technology, various notable launches from prominent brands like Realme, Vivo, among others, captivated the attention of tech enthusiasts. Additionally, Meta (formerly Facebook) announced its own AI chatbot in partnership with Microsoft. To keep you informed, here's a recap of the significant tech launches that occurred during this week.
