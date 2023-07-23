Tech recap: Nothing Phone 2 first sale, new launches from Realme, Vivo and other important developments

Throughout this week in the realm of technology, various notable launches from prominent brands like Realme, Vivo, among others, captivated the attention of tech enthusiasts. Additionally, Meta (formerly Facebook) announced its own AI chatbot in partnership with Microsoft. To keep you informed, here's a recap of the significant tech launches that occurred during this week.

Meta-Microsoft AI deal

Earlier this week, Meta announced the release of the commercial version of its open-source AI model Llama. The AI model and its new version of Llama 2 will be distributed by Microsoft through its Azure cloud service and will run on the Windows operating system. Click here to read more

Realme C53

Realme has launched the Realme C53 smartphone in India, starting at ₹9,999. It features a 6.74-inch display, 108MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be available for purchase starting July 26. The handset comes powered by an octa-core chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm, up to 1.82GHz CPU. Click here to read more

Vivo Y27

Vivo expanded its Y series smartphone range in India with the launch of Vivo Y27. The smartphone is priced at ₹14,999 and comes powered by a MediaTek processor. The handset boasts of a FHD+ screen and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Nothing Phone 2 sale

Nothing Phone 2 is now on sale in India. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, impressive camera capabilities, and a 4700 mAh battery. The starting prices range from ₹44,999 to ₹54,999. Launch offers include discounts on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards. Click here to read more

Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2 features quad-speakers, 33W fast charging, a 2K IPS LCD display, and two RAM/storage options. The tablet will be available for pre-order from July 26 to July 31, with a sale date of August 1. There are two variants of Realme Pad 2. The base model packs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage capacity. It is priced at ₹19,999. Another variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at ₹22,999. Click here to read more

WhatsApp rolls out support for Wear OS smartwatches

Meta-owned WhatsApp expanded its services to Wear OS smartwatches, allowing users to access the messaging app directly from their wrists. The integration offers support for essential features, including initiating new chats, responding with text, emoji, or voice messages and more. Click here to read more