Tech recap: Nothing Phone 2 first sale, new launches from Realme, Vivo and other important developments

Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2 features quad-speakers, 33W fast charging, a 2K IPS LCD display, and two RAM/storage options. The tablet will be available for pre-order from July 26 to July 31, with a sale date of August 1. There are two variants of Realme Pad 2. The base model packs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage capacity. It is priced at ₹19,999. Another variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at ₹22,999. Click here to read more