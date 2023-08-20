Tech Recap: Removal of block feature on X, Jio brings two new prepaid plans with Netflix and more2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Elon Musk removes block feature on X, Apple iPhone 15 may offer faster charging, Google to delete inactive accounts, Jio adds Netflix plans, WhatsApp enables HD image sharing.
This week in technology, the world of technology witnessed some major events. Interestingly, Elon Musk announced the removal of block features on X. Whatsapp introduced a new feature where users can now send HD images and more. Here is a recap for you:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message