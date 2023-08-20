This week in technology, the world of technology witnessed some major events. Interestingly, Elon Musk announced the removal of block features on X. Whatsapp introduced a new feature where users can now send HD images and more. Here is a recap for you:

Elon Musk announces removal of block feature on X

Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has announced the removal of the block feature, except for direct messages. Users will still have the option to mute others. Musk stated that blocking made no sense. Muting prevents users from seeing posts by a muted account but allows for interactions. This decision has raised concerns about potential online harassment. Musk, who acquired X in a $44 billion deal, has been implementing various changes, including layoffs, introducing Twitter Blue subscription, renaming the platform, and adding new features, as part of his vision for "Twitter 2.0."

Apple iPhone 15 series may offer up to 35watt charging speed

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to address charging speed concerns, with reports suggesting improvements of up to 35W. It remains uncertain if this enhancement will be exclusive to the Pro models or apply to all. The series is also rumored to adopt USB Type-C ports due to EU regulations, marking a significant change. Additionally, the USB Type-C port might feature Thunderbolt support, enabling exceptionally fast data transfer speeds. These innovations align with Apple's historical pattern of introducing new features first on Pro models before extending them to others.

Google to delete accounts if it has been inactive for these number of days

Starting from December 1, 2023, Google plans to delete inactive accounts that haven't been used for two years across its products and services. Users are advised to sign in at least once every two years to maintain their account's active status. Google will send reminder emails before taking any action, but once an account is deleted, it cannot be recovered, and the associated Gmail account is also permanently lost, preventing the creation of a new Google account.

Jio adds two new plans with Netflix subscription

Reliance Jio has unveiled two new prepaid plans, ₹1,099 and ₹1,499, both offering Netflix subscriptions. The ₹1,099 plan provides unlimited 5G data with a Welcome Offer, unlimited voice, and 2GB data daily for 84 days. The ₹1,499 plan includes Netflix (Basic) for large screens, unlimited 5G data with the Welcome Offer, 3GB/day data, and unlimited voice calling for 84 days. This marks the first time Netflix subscriptions are available with Jio prepaid plans, benefitting over 400 million prepaid customers.

WhatsApp users can now send images in HD

WhatsApp is introducing an upgrade allowing users to share higher-quality "HD" images worldwide over the next few weeks. Users can send higher-resolution images from Android, iOS, or the web, with a small icon indicating improved quality. Recipients see an "HD" gear icon when receiving, and can choose between standard and HD quality. Slow connections allow recipients to keep standard quality. WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a feature for Android beta testers, enabling users to add multiple accounts to the app.