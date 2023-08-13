This week in technology, we saw multiple devices unveiled from brands Xiaomi, Tecno and others. Report about Apple's M3-powered Mac Mini under testing also made headlines. Here’s a recap

Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro unveiled

Tecno's Pova 5 series, including Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro models, will launch in India on August 14. Both feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, dual rear cameras, and Android 13-based HiOS skin. Pova 5 Pro has an Arc interface with LED lights, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, while Pova 5 runs on MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. They share similar camera setups and display features. Pova 5 Pro offers 68W charging with a 5,000mAh battery, while Pova 5 has a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging. Available on Amazon, prices to be revealed on launch.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 3 launch date confirmed

Xiaomi has announced the official launch date of the Mi Mix Fold 3 foldable smartphone, along with possible reveals of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max tablet and Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone. CEO Lei Jun teased the device on Twitter, revealing a Leica quad-camera setup and curved corners. Competing with foldable rivals, the device's launch event is set for August 14th in China. Official renderings on Weibo showcase the phone's design in black and cream colors. Anticipated specs include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, periscope telephoto lens, 4,800 mAh battery, and 67W fast charging compatibility.

Slack unveiled major redesign: Streamlined interface and enhanced features

Slack has introduced a comprehensive app redesign to enhance user-friendliness, featuring improved search functionality across various interfaces. The update simplifies initiating new chats, channels, calls, and canvases through a single button. The redesigned Home interface displays DMs, channels, and apps collectively, offering cross-workspace channel visibility in Enterprise Grid organizations. The Activity tab now consolidates mentions, threads, reactions, and app notifications, while a Create button facilitates initiating new messages, channels, and more. An upgraded search interface includes a split view for easier result navigation. Existing users will gradually access the redesign, while new users will immediately experience it.

Netflix launched Game Controller app for TV gaming

Netflix has introduced the Netflix Game Controller app on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, designed to enable gameplay of Netflix games on TV through mobile devices. This move follows the streaming giant's foray into cloud gaming, targeting a wide audience while maintaining an ad-free experience. The app's release aligns with Netflix's strategy to broaden its subscriber base and compete with rivals by offering unique attractions like cloud gaming. This expansion comes after careful consideration of challenges faced by the gaming industry. The initiative reflects Netflix's efforts to diversify its offerings and attract a broader global audience, especially in regions like India.

Apple's M3-powered Mac Mini under testing

Apple is reportedly testing a Mac Mini powered by the M3 chip, possibly launching in 2024. The device, identified as Mac 15,12, features an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, and macOS Sonoma 14.1. The M3 chip is expected to debut with the next iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, potentially unveiled in October. The Mac Studio and Mac Pro are not expected to transition soon, having recently received the M2 upgrade. The Apple iPhone 15 series is rumored to launch on September 12 or 13, with pre-orders starting on September 15 and sales on September 22.