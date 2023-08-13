Netflix launched Game Controller app for TV gaming

Netflix has introduced the Netflix Game Controller app on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, designed to enable gameplay of Netflix games on TV through mobile devices. This move follows the streaming giant's foray into cloud gaming, targeting a wide audience while maintaining an ad-free experience. The app's release aligns with Netflix's strategy to broaden its subscriber base and compete with rivals by offering unique attractions like cloud gaming. This expansion comes after careful consideration of challenges faced by the gaming industry. The initiative reflects Netflix's efforts to diversify its offerings and attract a broader global audience, especially in regions like India.