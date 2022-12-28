Tech Rewind 2022: Top 5 stories you loved reading on Live Mint

As the year of 2022 is about to end, we look at some of the highlights of the technology world that created buzz this year. We can recall how India’s new VPN rules changed the entire status quo in the country. Meanwhile, we also remember how an Apple watch miraculously saved a teenager’s life in Pune, Maharashtra. Here are some of the glimpses of top tech news from 2022.
How India’s new VPN rules change the status quo
By: Prasid Banerjee, Month: May
Under the new directions, VPN providers will need to store validated customer names, their physical addresses, email ids, phone numbers, and the reason they are using the service, along with the dates they use it and their “ownership pattern". In addition, Cert also asked VPN providers to keep a record of the IP and email addresses that the customer uses to register the service, along with the timestamp of registration. Most importantly, however, VPN providers will have to store all IP addresses issued to a customer and a list of IP addresses that its customers generally use.
This meant that the Indian government did not ban VPNs, so they can still be used to access content that is blocked in an area, which is the most common usage of these services. However, journalists, activists, and others who use such services to hide their internet footprint will have to think twice about them.
Government issues warning for Google Chrome users: Details
By: Livemint staff, Month: August
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a warning for Google Chrome users. It had notified multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome that could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems.
In its warning, CERT-In said that multiple vulnerabilities had been detected in Google Chrome browser which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restriction bypass on the targeted system.