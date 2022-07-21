Tech savvy or tech addicted? Older adults are stuck on screens, too

Even before Covid-19, older Americans were spending more time on screens than younger ones. Americans 65 and older use screens nearly 10 hours a day. The bulk of it is spent in front of TVs, according to a 2019 Nielsen report. A study published last year in JAMA Pediatrics found that teens spend an average of almost eight hours a day in front of a screen—like their grandparents, they devote most of that time to watching or streaming videos, movies or TV shows.

