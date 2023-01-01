Tech that will change your life in 2023

He handed off internal data and documents to pundits who are tweeting the contents of the “Twitter Files." He reinstated banned accounts on Twitter, including that of former President Donald Trump (who hasn’t yet tweeted). He laid off much of the staff Twitter relied on to monitor and moderate content. In so doing, Mr. Musk has delivered on many of his promises. Twitter is still big and influential, and now it’s free of many of the content guardrails that had become universal on the major platforms. (This is to the ongoing chagrin of advertisers, and many users.)