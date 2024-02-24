 Tech Weekly Recap: X shutdown in Pakistan, Musk criticizes Gemini AI, GTA 6 leaks and more | Mint
Tech Weekly Recap: X shutdown in Pakistan, Musk criticizes Gemini AI, GTA 6 leaks and more

 Written By Govind Choudhary

Exciting tech developments this week: Nothing Phone (2a) to be 'Made in India,' mixed reception for Apple Vision Pro, and GTA 6 features leak.

Google's Gemini AI chatbot was under fire on social media over a host of issues. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Google's Gemini AI chatbot was under fire on social media over a host of issues. (HT_PRINT)

In a week filled with exciting technological advancements and intriguing controversies, the tech industry witnessed significant developments ranging from smartphone launches to AI models and gaming leaks. Let's delve into the highlights of the past week.

Nothing Phone (2a) to be made in India

Nothing, the UK-based tech company, confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a), will be 'Made in India.' CEO Carl Pei, now known as 'Carl Bhai' on X (formerly Twitter), engaged with the Indian audience and expressed enthusiasm for the market. The smartphone is set to debut in India and global markets on March 5, with notable features and a competitive price point.

Apple Vision Pro's mixed reception

Apple's recent release, the Vision Pro, garnered mixed reactions among users. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported a surprising number of returns, citing concerns about comfort, price justification, and an isolated user experience. While some users praised it as the tech of the future, others criticized various aspects. Apple is actively investigating the reasons behind the returns and engaging with customers to address concerns.

GTA 6 features leak

Excitement swept through the gaming community with leaked information about Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). A mysterious Redditor revealed groundbreaking features, including gore and dismemberment abilities, dual wielding, a 3vs3 basketball game mode, and harder carjacking mechanics. The leak has reignited anticipation for the highly anticipated game, with players eagerly awaiting official announcements from Rockstar Games.

Reliance's 'Hanooman' ChatGPT

In a significant move towards indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) in India, the BharatGPT group, backed by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and top engineering schools, is set to launch its ChatGPT-style service named 'Hanooman' in March. The AI model, developed in collaboration with eight Indian Institutes of Technology, aims to cater to various fields such as healthcare, governance, financial services, and education, supporting 11 local languages.

Google Pixel production in India

Alphabet Inc's Google plans to begin production of its Pixel smartphones in India by the next quarter, with the goal of producing over 10 million Pixel units in 2024. This strategic move aims to expand market presence, diversify the supply chain, and tap into India's vast consumer base. Localizing production is expected to streamline logistics and potentially lead to cost savings.

Elon Musk criticizes Google's Gemini AI

Tesla and xAI CEO Elon Musk criticized Google for its Gemini AI chatbot, specifically its text-to-image generation feature. Musk called Google 'insane' and 'anti-civilization,' alleging that the company's programming displayed racist tendencies. Google subsequently paused the image-generation capabilities of Gemini, acknowledging inaccuracies in historical depictions.

X shutdown in Pakistan

The widely used social media platform 'X' remains inaccessible in Pakistan for almost a week, with the government providing no official explanation. Digital rights activists criticized the lack of transparency, and the Sindh High Court directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to fully restore 'X' services, emphasizing the violation of fundamental rights and the Constitution.

 

 

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 07:18 PM IST
