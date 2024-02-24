Tech Weekly Recap: X shutdown in Pakistan, Musk criticizes Gemini AI, GTA 6 leaks and more
Exciting tech developments this week: Nothing Phone (2a) to be 'Made in India,' mixed reception for Apple Vision Pro, and GTA 6 features leak.
In a week filled with exciting technological advancements and intriguing controversies, the tech industry witnessed significant developments ranging from smartphone launches to AI models and gaming leaks. Let's delve into the highlights of the past week.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message