Tech workers face a new reality as talent wars turn to pink slips

Recruiters like Charley Betzig say they are receiving a flood of notes from tech employees saying they would love to reconnect. For years, he has been the one trying to get their attention, he said. After large-scale layoffs at Twitter Inc., Lyft Inc., Stripe Inc. and others in recent days, tech employees have logged on to the anonymous messaging board Blind with commiserating posts with titles such as “layoff layoff layoff" and “take care of yourselves y’all." One post was simply labeled: “I want to cry."