Techie loses his job thrice in 4 months; Amazon, Google, more on firing spree

Techie loses his job thrice in 4 months; Amazon, Google, more on firing spree2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:12 PM IST
- A software engineer has recently shared in a viral post on the anonymous workplace app called Blind that he has been recently laid off by Google after he joined in the last two months. He writes that he has been fired back to back in the IT sector. As per his viral post, before joining Google, he was fired from Amazon in November and Snap in September.
The year of 2023 has been continued with mass layoffs. Major IT giants like Salesforce, Twitter, Amazon, Google along with other 90 tech companies have fired more than 50,000 employees globally. As a consequence, new hiring is almost stopped or restricted. This time, an IT professional has been fired three times in the past four months.
