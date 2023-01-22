Techie loses his job thrice in 4 months; Amazon, Google, more on firing spree

The year of 2023 has been continued with mass layoffs. Major IT giants like Salesforce, Twitter, Amazon, Google along with other 90 tech companies have fired more than 50,000 employees globally. As a consequence, new hiring is almost stopped or restricted. This time, an IT professional has been fired three times in the past four months.

A software engineer has recently shared in a viral post on the anonymous workplace app called Blind that he has been recently laid off by Google after he joined in the last two months. He writes that he has been fired back to back in the IT sector. As per his viral post, before joining Google, he was fired from Amazon in November and Snap in September. “Guess date of hire is a pretty reliable metric for layoffs when dealing with several thousand of employees., but I’m not sure what to do now. I’m very fortu-nate to have had multiple overlapping severances at this point but need to find employment soon," writes the laid off software engineer on Blind.

View Full Image The viral post

He further wrote, “Any big tech still hiring? Should I take a few months off and try again in the summer? Go to a start up? It feels like no matter what, I’ll inevitably end up laid off as a new hire, so I’m not sure if it’s worth looking for employment."

Meanwhile, Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy has laid off 380 employees or nearly 6% of its 6,000-strong staff, becoming the latest to join the flurry of layoffs in India’s startup ecosystem.

Tech firms across the board have ramped up their cost-cutting measures with layoffs being the primary one. Already this year, by its third week, over 1,500 employees have been fired by Indian startups, while the number was higher for US-based tech giants including Microsoft which laid off about 10,000 employees earlier this week.

The delivery platform’s co-founder and chief executive, Sriharsha Majety cited macroeconomic headwinds and a shrinking growth of food delivery businesses as the reason behind the layoffs.

“We’re implementing a very difficult decision to reduce the size of our team as a part of a restructuring exercise. In this process, we will be bidding goodbye to 380 staff,“ Majety said in an internal e-mail to employees.