Techie loses his job thrice in 4 months; Amazon, Google, more on firing spree

A software engineer has recently shared in a viral post on the anonymous workplace app called Blind that he has been recently laid off by Google after he joined in the last two months. He writes that he has been fired back to back in the IT sector. As per his viral post, before joining Google, he was fired from Amazon in November and Snap in September. “Guess date of hire is a pretty reliable metric for layoffs when dealing with several thousand of employees., but I’m not sure what to do now. I’m very fortu-nate to have had multiple overlapping severances at this point but need to find employment soon," writes the laid off software engineer on Blind.