Tech’s reckoning with reality is still half-baked

No matter that it took 15 years for the Nasdaq to regain its dot.com peak from early 2000. Ms. Wood says her investment time horizon is five years. Her research asserts that today’s market conditions are nothing like those of the tech and telecom bubble in part because her companies are still forecast to increase sales, whereas the “seeds" that failed in the early 2000s posted shrinking revenue. Of course, when you compare the present against what was possibly the most euphoric market period ever, everything can be made to look benign.