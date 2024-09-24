Tecno Pop 9 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset: Check price, specifications
Tecno launched the Pop 9 5G in India, featuring a 48MP rear camera, NFC support, and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Priced from Rs. 8,499, it's available for pre-booking with sales starting October 7.
Tecno has expanded its lineup in India with the launch of the Pop 9 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone offering notable features, including a 48MP rear camera and NFC support. This latest release from the Transsion-owned brand follows the Pop 8, introduced earlier this year. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the Tecno Pop 9 5G is available for pre-booking now and will officially go on sale in early October.