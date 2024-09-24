Tecno has expanded its lineup in India with the launch of the Pop 9 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone offering notable features, including a 48MP rear camera and NFC support. This latest release from the Transsion-owned brand follows the Pop 8, introduced earlier this year. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the Tecno Pop 9 5G is available for pre-booking now and will officially go on sale in early October.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Price and Availability

The Tecno Pop 9 5G is priced starting at Rs. 8,499 for the base model, which includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A higher-end variant with 128GB of storage is also available, priced at Rs. 8,999. Both versions are currently open for pre-order via Amazon, with sales beginning on October 7 and are selling at special introductory prices.

Customers can pre-book the device with a Rs. 499 deposit, which Amazon will later refund as Amazon Pay Balance when the full purchase is made.

The smartphone is available in three colors: Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Specifications and Features

The Tecno Pop 9 5G supports dual SIM (Nano+Nano) and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate LCD screen, though the exact display size has not been revealed. At the core of the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor on the rear, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera. Audio quality is enhanced by dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Under the hood, the Tecno Pop 9 5G packs a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. The smartphone also features an infrared (IR) transmitter, has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes, and is positioned as the first 5G smartphone in this price segment to include NFC support.

