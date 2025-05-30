Tecno Pova Curve 5G vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price, specs and more compared

If you are looking for a new mid-range phone, there are several options available under ₹20,000, including two recent launches: the Tecno Pova Curve 5G and the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Both have emerged as strong contenders, offering very similar specifications.
It’s easy to feel confused about which one to choose. Here, we compare both models head-to-head to determine which is better on paper. Read on for the details.
Tecno Pova Curve 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 393 pixels per inch. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
CMF Phone 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, supporting 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 388. It uses Panda Glass protection and supports an always-on display.
Both phones feature an IP rating. The Tecno Pova Curve 5G has an IP64 rating, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro gets an IP54 rating. The CMF Phone 2 Pro also offers several extras, including a removable back cover, which allows for better customisation.
Tecno Pova Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, however, features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro. Both are 4nm chipsets. The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and offers a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage.
For software, the Tecno Pova Curve runs Android 15 with HIOS 15. The CMF Phone 2 Pro also gets Android 15, with a guarantee of three major Android upgrades, and is currently running on Nothing OS 3.2.
When it comes to optics, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a 64-megapixel main primary shooter alongside a 2-megapixel depth camera. Although the camera layout appears to be a triple camera setup, the third cutout is for the flash. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, however, gets a dedicated triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.
For selfies, the Tecno phone has a 13-megapixel shooter, which can record 4K videos at up to 30 frames per second. The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 16-megapixel shooter, which can record 1080p video.
Tecno Pova Curve has a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, meanwhile, gets a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging. Both phones also feature under-display optical fingerprint scanners for biometrics. The Tecno Pova Curve has Bluetooth 5.4, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro is limited to Bluetooth 5.3.
Finally, talking about the price, the Tecno Pova Curve is priced at ₹16,999 for the top-end model and ₹15,999 for the base model. The CMF Phone 2 Pro starts at ₹18,999 for the base model, and if you opt for the 256GB storage model, you will have to pay ₹20,999.
