Tecno Pova Curve 5G vs CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price, specs and more compared

If you are looking for a new mid-range phone, there are several options available under ₹20,000, including two recent launches: the Tecno Pova Curve 5G and the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Both have emerged as strong contenders, offering very similar specifications.

It’s easy to feel confused about which one to choose. Here, we compare both models head-to-head to determine which is better on paper. Read on for the details.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G vs. MF Phone 2 Pro: Display And Design Tecno Pova Curve 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2436 pixels, resulting in a pixel density of 393 pixels per inch. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

CMF Phone 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, supporting 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 388. It uses Panda Glass protection and supports an always-on display.

Both phones feature an IP rating. The Tecno Pova Curve 5G has an IP64 rating, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro gets an IP54 rating. The CMF Phone 2 Pro also offers several extras, including a removable back cover, which allows for better customisation.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro: Performance And More Tecno Pova Curve 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, however, features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro. Both are 4nm chipsets. The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and offers a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage.

For software, the Tecno Pova Curve runs Android 15 with HIOS 15. The CMF Phone 2 Pro also gets Android 15, with a guarantee of three major Android upgrades, and is currently running on Nothing OS 3.2.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro: Optics And More When it comes to optics, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G has a 64-megapixel main primary shooter alongside a 2-megapixel depth camera. Although the camera layout appears to be a triple camera setup, the third cutout is for the flash. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, however, gets a dedicated triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

For selfies, the Tecno phone has a 13-megapixel shooter, which can record 4K videos at up to 30 frames per second. The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 16-megapixel shooter, which can record 1080p video.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G vs. CMF Phone 2 Pro: Battery And More Tecno Pova Curve has a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, meanwhile, gets a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging. Both phones also feature under-display optical fingerprint scanners for biometrics. The Tecno Pova Curve has Bluetooth 5.4, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro is limited to Bluetooth 5.3.

