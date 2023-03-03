Tekken 8 gameplay new trailer out: Details on characters, playable roster, more

Bandai Namco has recently released a new gameplay trailer featuring Jin Kazama, showcasing more of his devil side that was previously teased in the reveal trailer of Tekken 8 from September. Here are the latest updates on Tekken 8, including the complete list of confirmed characters.

As the release of several fighting games approaches this year, Tekken 8 remains one of the most highly anticipated games. Bandai Namco, the developers, have recently released a new gameplay trailer for Tekken 8, which focuses on Jin Kazama, following the one from earlier in February that showcased Kazuya Mishima.

In this installment, Jin Kazama is one of the most sought-after playable characters as he taps into the powers of his alter ego, rather than being overwhelmed by it. The latest gameplay trailer showcases these powers of Jin Kazama, which look truly spectacular.

In the fighting stage featured in this trailer, the background depicts a city that resembles the Times Square in New York. The graphics showcased in the trailer appear to be more modern and realistic compared to the earlier installments.

Tekken 8 confirmed characters

Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima have been consistently highlighted in the trailers for Tekken 8 as they are the main playable characters. Nina Williams was also introduced earlier when Bandai Namco launched a 37-minute-long trailer. During The Game Awards, an entire roster of playable characters was unveiled through a story and gameplay trailer, which confirmed characters such as Paul, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8, and Jun Kazama. The tease of Jun Kazama created the most buzz as she hasn't been playable since Tekken 2 in 1995.

Tekken 8 launch details

Although there's no official word on the release date of Tekken 8 yet, rumors are circulating that it may be launched in late 2023 or 2024. Fans have been waiting for this game for 8 years since the release of Tekken 7, and the consistent release of trailers and teases are keeping their hopes high.