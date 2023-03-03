Tekken 8 gameplay new trailer out: Details on characters, playable roster, more

Tekken 8 confirmed characters

Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima have been consistently highlighted in the trailers for Tekken 8 as they are the main playable characters. Nina Williams was also introduced earlier when Bandai Namco launched a 37-minute-long trailer. During The Game Awards, an entire roster of playable characters was unveiled through a story and gameplay trailer, which confirmed characters such as Paul, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8, and Jun Kazama. The tease of Jun Kazama created the most buzz as she hasn't been playable since Tekken 2 in 1995.