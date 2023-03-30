Tekken 8's latest trailer reveals its characters. Here's what we know so far

On September 15th, Tekken 8 was announced during Sony's State of Play event. The teaser trailer showcased a fiery battle between Jin Kazama and his father Kazuya Mishima near a volcano. While the list of playable characters for Tekken 8 has not been fully revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements, as the roster in Tekken 7 featured 36 characters.

At the Game Awards 2022, a new trailer for Tekken 8 was unveiled, featuring the return of some familiar faces as playable characters. Taking this trailer into the consideration, it can be confirmed the following characters will be a part of the Tekken 8 roster:

Jin Kazama

Devil Jin

Kazuya Mishima

Devil Kazuya

Jun Kazama

Paul Phoenix

Marshall Law

Jack-8

King

Lars Alexandersson

Ling Xiaoyu

The upcoming Tekken 8 installment will feature the return of Jun Kazuya, Jin's mother, which adds an exciting and potentially complex element to the game's storyline. Having the whole family together in the game could make for an explosive and thrilling plot.

In addition to the 10 confirmed characters, a recent announcement has revealed that Nina Williams will be joining the Tekken 8 roster. As a mainstay character in the series, the Silent Assassin returns with a new look and never-before-seen details.

In Tekken 8, Kazuya Mishima is driven by his desire for control and power to rid the world of its evil and corruption. This leads him to engage in an all-out war against his son, Jin Kazama. Following the storyline of Tekken 7, Kazuya had confronted his father, Heihachi Mishima, who revealed his son's Devil form to the world, much to Kazuya's displeasure. This event ultimately led Kazuya to defeat his father in battle and throw him into volcanic magma.

Jin Kazama, the protagonist of Tekken, returns in Tekken 8 to confront his father and his ambitions to rule the world. Despite carrying the Devil gene, Jin uses his gifts for good, influenced by his mother Jun Kazama. After defeating Azazel, he falls into a coma and is taken by UN Peacekeepers, but escapes a facility owned by Violet Systems with the help of his uncle Lars. Together with Lee and Alisa, they aim to stop the Mishima Bloodline and bring down Kazuya.

Paul Phoenix returns with a new look in Tekken 8, sporting scruffy Western-style attire and a big bike. He remains a powerful character, as always. In Tekken 7, he defeated Panda in a match and was booed by the crowd, still waiting for his human opponent, hoping it to be Kazuya Mishima.

Marshall Law returns to Tekken 8 as the Legendary Dragon, still trying to pay off his debt from Tekken 7 and struggling to keep his dojo afloat. He searches for a new master to run the dojo and travels to rural China to meet a rumored upcoming God Fist master, only to be met with a knockout and saved by his friend Paul Phoenix. The duo eventually defeats Feng Wei but is intimidated by his power, causing them to flee.

King, known as the Anger of the Beast, returns to Tekken 8 with his WWE-inspired moves like the Pedigree and RKO. Following his storyline in Tekken 7, King enters the tournament to pay for the hospital bills of Marduk and Armor King II. He also attempts to reconcile the two fighters by arranging a retirement match once Armor King II fully recovers.

Lars Alexandersson, known as "The Lion of the Rebellion," returns to the Tekken franchise in its latest installment, Tekken 8. In the game's storyline, Lars continues his mission to stop Kazuya and end the Mishima family conflict. Alongside Lee and Alisa, Lars protects Jin, who is essential in achieving his goal. Tekken Force, along with Nina, attempts to capture Jin, but Lars and his team fight back and urge Jin to help end the ongoing battle.

Jack returns in Tekken 8 as the "Chief Humanoid Weapon of the G Corporation." He receives further funding and a $25 monthly allowance, but gets bumped by Lucky Chloe causing him to lose grip of a letter and crash to the ground while chasing after it.

Jun Kazama returns in Tekken 8, continuing her storyline from Tekken 6 and being mentioned in Tekken 4. Kazuya and Jin both recall their memories of Jun, describing her as fearless and influential. Jin defeated Ogre in honor of his mother and wishes she were still with him.

Ling Xiaoyu, the Chinese martial artist with a crush on Jin Kazama, returns as a playable character in Tekken 8. She sneaks into the Mishima Zaibatsu building to gather information on Jin's whereabouts, but after six months of searching the world for clues, she has no leads. Despite this, Xiaoyu remains determined to find Jin and learn the truth from him.

It is notable that details regarding the official release date and full roster of playable characters for the game are still pending.