Tekken 8's latest trailer reveals its characters. Here's what we know so far

Tekken 8's latest trailer reveals its characters. Here's what we know so far4 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:42 PM IST
At the Game Awards 2022, a new trailer for Tekken 8 was unveiled, featuring the return of some familiar faces as playable characters. Taking this trailer into the consideration, it can be confirmed the following characters will be a part of the Tekken 8 roster.
On September 15th, Tekken 8 was announced during Sony's State of Play event. The teaser trailer showcased a fiery battle between Jin Kazama and his father Kazuya Mishima near a volcano. While the list of playable characters for Tekken 8 has not been fully revealed, fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements, as the roster in Tekken 7 featured 36 characters.
