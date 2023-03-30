Tekken 8's latest trailer reveals its characters. Here's what we know so far

Jin Kazama, the protagonist of Tekken, returns in Tekken 8 to confront his father and his ambitions to rule the world. Despite carrying the Devil gene, Jin uses his gifts for good, influenced by his mother Jun Kazama. After defeating Azazel, he falls into a coma and is taken by UN Peacekeepers, but escapes a facility owned by Violet Systems with the help of his uncle Lars. Together with Lee and Alisa, they aim to stop the Mishima Bloodline and bring down Kazuya.