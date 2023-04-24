Telegram brings shareable chat folders in the latest update: What it does

Popular messaging app Telegram has rolled out a new update for its users. The update brings features like Shareable chat folders, customer wallpapers and more.
With the new Shareable chat folders, Telegram users will now be able to invite friends and colleagues to dozens of work groups, collections of news channels, and more. They will add the folder and instantly join all its chats with one tap.
As announced in a blog post, Telegram says that each chat folder supports multiple invite links allowing access to different chats. When creating a link, select the chats you'd like to include – and give it a unique name to match, like Interns or Managers. Users can include any public chats, as well as any chats where you have the admin rights to add people. To create a folder, open Settings and go to Chat Folders.
Another feature coming to Telegram is the custom wallpapers allowing users to use their favorite photos and color combinations in specific chats to give conversations extra personality and make them stand out. Once a user set a wallpaper, a special message will be sent in the chat that allows the chat partner to add the same wallpaper on their side.
With the update, users will get Telegram bots that are able to host seamless web apps, bringing services and utilities to millions of users. The feature can be accessed via a direct link or by mentioning the bot's username in any chat on Telegram.
Another improvement coming to Telegram with the new update is the fast scrolling for attachments. Users can simply pull down on the date bar to time travel. Also, users will now see read receipts for Topics in groups of under 100 members.