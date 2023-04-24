Telegram brings shareable chat folders in the latest update: What it does

As announced in a blog post, Telegram says that each chat folder supports multiple invite links allowing access to different chats. When creating a link, select the chats you'd like to include – and give it a unique name to match, like Interns or Managers. Users can include any public chats, as well as any chats where you have the admin rights to add people. To create a folder, open Settings and go to Chat Folders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}