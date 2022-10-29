Telegram founder accuses Apple of destroying dreams and crushing entrepreneurs

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov is accusing Apple of crushing dreams and ruining entrepreneurship with its App Store rules. In a post on his Telegram channel, Durov says that the US company is abusing its ‘market dominance at the expense of millions of users who are trying to monetize their own content.’ The post is specifically aimed at Apple’s 30% tax which it charges on in-app purchases from developers who make over $1 million a year.

