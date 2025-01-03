The latest Telegram update for 2025 brings collectible gifts, improved message search filters, service message reactions, third-party verification, customizable chat folder emojis, and an integrated QR code scanner for convenient link access.

Telegram has launched its first major update of 2025, introducing a range of new features, including collectible gifts, enhanced message search capabilities, and an in-app QR code scanner.

Here are the new features that the instant messaging platform has announced: Collectible Gifts Telegram users can now upgrade received gifts into collectibles. These digital items come with unique appearances created by Telegram artists, featuring customised traits like background colours, icons, and unique numbers, making each gift a distinct piece of art.

Over 20 existing gifts, such as the Homemade Cake, Jelly Bunny, and Santa Hat, can be upgraded to collectibles, offering more than 1,400 unique variations. Upgraded gifts can also be traded with other users or auctioned on NFT marketplaces. Users purchasing gifts can choose to send them as upgraded collectibles, adding a personalised touch as the recipient unwraps their custom artwork in-chat. The upgrade process requires Telegram Stars, which cover blockchain transaction costs.

Reactions for Service Messages Telegram has introduced reactions for service messages, allowing users to interact with notifications like group joins, profile photo changes, or gift receptions. This feature makes it easier to acknowledge or respond to these updates directly within the cha.

Message Search Filters The update also refines Telegram's search functionality. Users can now filter results in the ‘Chats’ tab to view messages specifically from private chats, groups, or channels.

Third-Party Verification Telegram has introduced a decentralised platform for third-party verification, offering additional transparency and security. Verified third-party services can assign verification icons to users and chats. These icons, displayed alongside usernames, indicate the status of verification and provide explanations in user profiles.

Custom Emoji in Folder Names Premium users can now personalise their chat folders with custom emojis, allowing for expressive or minimalist designs. This feature adds flexibility in organising conversations.

In-App QR Code Scanner The update includes an in-app QR code scanner, enabling users to open links directly without leaving the app. This functionality is integrated into the in-app camera, accessible via a swipe or tap, providing experience for quick access to external resources.