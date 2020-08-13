Telegram may be working on a feature that will bring it on par with most competitors including WhatsApp. The instant messaging application may soon introduce a video calling feature. The feature was spotted on the company’s beta version.

According to an XDA developers report, the feature was spotted in the latest beta version v7.0.0. Going by the screenshots, it is clear that the mentioned version of Telegram beta app supports video calling on Android, macOS and Android. The feature was enabled by default in the settings of the application.

The new revelation falls in line with the company’s announcement that they will be introducing the new feature by the end of this year. Considering that the beta version has started testing the new feature, stable users will get the feature in the time specified by the company.

Telegram recently launched a new update that brings a wide array of new features including in-app Video Editor, two-step verification, animated stickers, speaking GIFs and more. These features will make the platform more attractive for people looking for an alternative to WhatsApp.

Users will be able to use the new enhancement feature to tweak videos in two taps. The app now supports parameters like saturation, brightness with a zoom-in option while drawing.

Animated stickers are also a new addition to the instant messaging platform. Users can add it to photos and videos while editing and turn it into GIFs, as well. The app has also added new speaking GIFs to enhance interactions.

Telegram also introduced a security update with the latest version. The company claims that they have introduced Two-step verification for their users. To make hacking into someones account much more difficult.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated