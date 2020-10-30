Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >News >Tencent Games terminates all services, access for Pubg Mobile users in India
While the mobile version is blocked in India, the website is still accessible as it is operated by the South Korean firm and owner of the game

Tencent Games terminates all services, access for Pubg Mobile users in India

1 min read . 06:55 PM IST PTI

On September 2, Indian government banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security

NEW DELHI : Chinese company Tencent Games on Friday said it is terminating all services and access for Pubg Mobile users in India to comply with the government order last month.

Chinese company Tencent Games on Friday said it is terminating all services and access for Pubg Mobile users in India to comply with the government order last month.

On September 2, India banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.

On September 2, India banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

This took the total count of Chinese-linked mobile apps banned by India to 224.

"Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to Pubg Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and Pubg Mobile Lite, together "Pubg Mobile" on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish Pubg Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the Pubg intellectual property," Pubg Mobile India page on a social media website said.

Pubg Mobile is an action themed online game originally developed by Pubg Corporation based in South Korea. Tencent has the right to publish mobile versions of the game in India.

While the mobile version is blocked in India, the website is still accessible as it is operated by the South Korean firm and owner of the game.

"Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome and sincerely thank you for support and love for Pubg Mobile in India," it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.