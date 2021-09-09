Tencent leads $60 billion loss as China's game crackdown grows

On Thursday, Tencent extended losses in late afternoon trading to finish 8.5% lower, its steepest fall since July. Netease plummeted 11%. The declines continued in the U.S. trading day, with the American despositary receipts of both companies down about 4% as the market opened in New York. Representatives for the companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Prosus NV, Tencent’s biggest shareholder, fell 6.6% in Amsterdam while parent Naspers Ltd. dropped as much as 8.3% in Johannesburg.

