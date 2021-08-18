Tencent looks abroad as Beijing tightens the screws at home

The Chinese social-media and game company on Tuesday reported a 34% year-over-year gain in operating profit to $8.1 billion for the quarter ending in June, better than analysts’ consensus on S&P Global Market Intelligence. However, that was helped by a large one-off $3.2 billion investment gain from disposals and valuation adjustments to existing assets. Besides that, it is clear the pandemic boost to Tencent’s game business is fading: Its smartphone game revenue last quarter fell 2% from a quarter earlier.

