Tencent records its first-ever decline in revenue

Beijing remains a headache for Tencent. Although regulators resumed approving games in April after a months-long hiatus intended to curb addiction, China’s premier developer has yet to win a nod for a single title this year. For now, it’s counting on aging cash cows like Honor of Kings to spur its most lucrative business, while fighting newer hits like Genshin Impact and Diablo Immortal. The company, which once relied on a network of investments spanning hundreds of firms to create opportunities and new markets, has since last year signaled it will begin selling down stakes in major Chinese internet investee from e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. to Meituan.