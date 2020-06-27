Tencent’s Twitch game-streaming rival is hiding in plain sight

Development and testing of Trovo has proceeded under the radar at a time of increased scrutiny over Chinese ownership of social media in the U.S. Rival ByteDance Ltd. has been the subject of concerns raised by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio about platforms such as its TikTok video-sharing service being “used as a tool by the Chinese Communist Party to extend its authoritarian censorship." Zynn -- a video-sharing app from Tencent-backed Kuaishou that recently spiked in U.S. downloads -- has also been vague about its Chinese connection.