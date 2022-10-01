Tesla AI Day 2022: Details on Tesla Bot, Dojo and more

Interestingly, shortly after revealing the Optimus, Elon Musk tweeted, “There will be a catgirl version of our Optimus robot." It is difficult to tell whether Musk was serious or not, but in response to a question during the Q&A period, he implied there could be different appearances for Optimus. He said, “We want to have really fun versions of Optimus. You can skin the robot in many different ways."