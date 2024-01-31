 Tesla robot Optimus accompanies Elon Musk ‘for a walk’ | Watch video | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.90 0.89%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,575.80 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 884.20 2.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.35 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.55 0.67%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Tesla robot Optimus accompanies Elon Musk ‘for a walk’ | Watch video
Back Back

Tesla robot Optimus accompanies Elon Musk ‘for a walk’ | Watch video

 Livemint

Elon Musk shared a viral video of him walking with Tesla's AI robot 'Optimus' on X, with over nine million views.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo (REUTERS)

Elon Musk recently shared a walk with the AI robot ‘Optimus’ developed by Tesla. In his recent video, shared on X, Elon Musk can be seen walking with the humanoid robot.

The video of the humanoid robot has gone viral on the internet and has been seen over nine million times. The EV maker is developing the AI robot to ‘perform tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring’.

The video was posted by Elon Musk on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday at around 7:40 am. Since then, the video has garnered millions of views and lakhs of comments.

One user on X compared Tesla's Optimus with the robots shown in Hollywood movies and wrote, "Optimus looks ready to battle Megatron."

“Gait is a lot more natural looking than I expected," wrote another user on X.

“Love these Optimus updates. Great seeing the improvements," wrote another social media user.

“That guy and a few thousand of his friends could secure the border," commented another user.

Tesla's AI robot was famous earlier for his previous videos in which it could be seen performing simple chores like folding a shirt, etc with perfection.

Recently, Elon Musk announced the first human chip implant from his computer-brain interface company Neuralink. In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk said that the patient received the implant the day prior and was “recovering well." 

The billionaire did not provide additional information about the patient's well-being. While announcing the requirement of people for its experiment, the company said that it was searching for individuals with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 31 Jan 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App