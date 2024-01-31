Tesla robot Optimus accompanies Elon Musk ‘for a walk’ | Watch video

Elon Musk recently shared a walk with the AI robot ‘Optimus’ developed by Tesla. In his recent video, shared on X, Elon Musk can be seen walking with the humanoid robot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video of the humanoid robot has gone viral on the internet and has been seen over nine million times. The EV maker is developing the AI robot to ‘perform tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring’.

The video was posted by Elon Musk on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday at around 7:40 am. Since then, the video has garnered millions of views and lakhs of comments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user on X compared Tesla's Optimus with the robots shown in Hollywood movies and wrote, "Optimus looks ready to battle Megatron."

“Gait is a lot more natural looking than I expected," wrote another user on X.

"Love these Optimus updates. Great seeing the improvements," wrote another social media user.

“That guy and a few thousand of his friends could secure the border," commented another user.

Tesla's AI robot was famous earlier for his previous videos in which it could be seen performing simple chores like folding a shirt, etc with perfection.

Recently, Elon Musk announced the first human chip implant from his computer-brain interface company Neuralink. In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk said that the patient received the implant the day prior and was “recovering well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The billionaire did not provide additional information about the patient's well-being. While announcing the requirement of people for its experiment, the company said that it was searching for individuals with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

