Tesla brings a one-for-all wireless charger for AirPods, iPhones and more

Tesla, an Elon Musk owned automobile company, has launched a unique product which is not a vehicle. This time, the company has launched a wireless charger which can charge multiple devices at the same time. Dubbed as Wireless Charging Platform, it can charge various devices like an earbuds or a smartphone simply by keeping them anywhere on the surface.
As per the Tesla website, the design of the Wireless Charging Platform, a unique charger for several products, is taken from the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck.
The product description says that the device can provide 15W of charging for up to three devices all together. “Its sleek design is composed of an aluminium housing, premium Alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing," reads the product description.
This device comes with a USB-C charging cable integrated with wireless charger, 65W USB-C adapter and a magnetic stand which can be detached. Speaking of the prices, the Tesla manufactured multi device charger comes at a price of $300 which is approximately ₹25,000.
Meanwhile, in the biggest EV market in Europe - Norway, Tesla has declared a significant achievement. In terms of yearly sales, the Tesla Model Y has surpassed all other automobiles, selling 3,738 Model Y cars in the European nation. Despite the fact that the year isn't yet through, Tesla has already sold enough Model Y cars to break the previous annual sales record set by the Volkswagen Beetle back in 1969.
Elon Musk’s automobile company observes less impressive returns elsewhere, notwithstanding its strong achievement in Norway. The company's dominant position in the international EV markets is more precarious than ever with its CEO distracted by its Twitter obsession.
In order to keep customers buying the numerous automobiles that were already piling up in its stocks, the American EV manufacturer was compelled to introduce large discounts in a number of locations, including the United States and Canada.
Tesla notified some staff that there might be a hiring freeze and layoffs in 2023, thus the problem extends beyond sales. This is concerning because Tesla is having difficulty ramping up production at the Giga Texas and Berlin plants.