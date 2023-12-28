A Tesla software engineer sustained severe injuries in an incident at the company's Austin, Texas factory when a malfunctioning robot, intended for transporting aluminium car parts, reportedly attacked him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The occurrence, dating back two years, came to light through an injury report in 2021.

As reported by the New York Post citing The Information last month the robot trapped the engineer, causing injuries as its metal claws pierced his back and arm, resulting in a visible trail of blood on the factory floor.

The engineer was engaged in programming software for robots tasked with cutting car parts from newly cast aluminium pieces. During the maintenance work on two disabled robots, a third one was unintentionally left operational, leading to the incident that occurred two years ago, as reported by witnesses to The Information.

As reported by The Information, the engineer experienced a "laceration" on his left hand. However, the injury did not necessitate the employee to take time off from work, suggesting it was not severe.

Mint could not independently verify this incident.

While no robot-related injuries were documented at the Texas factory in 2021 or 2022, there are indications of a safety culture lapse within the facility. According to statements from current and former Tesla employees at the factory, the company habitually took shortcuts in construction, maintenance, and operations, placing workers at risk, the report stated.

The Information's sources reveal that the push for rapid production from management has resulted in safety compromises.

Witnesses detailed incidents such as heavy machinery, including a crane, steel beam, and an air conditioning duct, falling in proximity to workers on car production lines. Subsequently, another worker suffered a head injury from a metal object, leading to an 85-day work absence, as reported by The Information.

Tesla employees also recounted instances of forklifts colliding with workers on the assembly floor.

