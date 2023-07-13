Elon Musk's Tesla looks to set up India factory to support electric cars: Report

Elon Musk's Tesla looks to set up India factory to support electric cars: Report4 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Tesla is reportedly in talks with the Indian government to establish its auto parts and electronics chain in the country, as well as seek incentives and tax benefits. The discussions follow a meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tesla has engaged in talks with officials from the Indian government to explore the potential establishment of its auto parts and electronics chain in India, as well as to seek incentives and tax benefits, according to individuals familiar with the matter.
