To get this setup yourself, you first have to create a filter for emails from specific addresses. Start by clicking the icon (it looks like a stack of three lines) on the right of the inbox search bar. In the “From" line, place all the addresses of everyone whose messages you want grouped together within a set of curly brackets, i.e. {JohnDoe@email.com, JordanDoe@email.com, …}. This is annoying, but less so if you do it first in a separate document, then paste it in.