The AI boom that could make Google and Microsoft even more powerful
Relying on tech giants for both answers and assistance, rather than just information, could entrench them into our lives more deeply than ever
Seeing the new artificial intelligence-powered chatbots touted in dueling announcements this past week by Microsoft and Google drives home two major takeaways. First, the feeling of “wow, this definitely could change everything." And second, the realization that for chat-based search and related AI technologies to have an impact, we’re going to have to put a lot of faith in them and the companies they come from.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×