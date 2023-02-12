Home / Technology / News /  The AI boom that could make Google and Microsoft even more powerful
Back

The AI boom that could make Google and Microsoft even more powerful

wsj 9 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2023, 08:12 PM IST Christopher Mims, The Wall Street Journal
OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT chatbot and DALL-E 2 image generator AIs that have fueled much of the current hype, seemed like an exception to that: a relatively small startup that has driven major AI innovation (AFP)Premium
OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT chatbot and DALL-E 2 image generator AIs that have fueled much of the current hype, seemed like an exception to that: a relatively small startup that has driven major AI innovation (AFP)

Relying on tech giants for both answers and assistance, rather than just information, could entrench them into our lives more deeply than ever

Seeing the new artificial intelligence-powered chatbots touted in dueling announcements this past week by Microsoft and Google drives home two major takeaways. First, the feeling of “wow, this definitely could change everything." And second, the realization that for chat-based search and related AI technologies to have an impact, we’re going to have to put a lot of faith in them and the companies they come from.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x