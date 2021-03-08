The best password managers and security tips: How to solve your login problems
- LastPass, Dashlane, 1Password and the free edition from Bitwarden all provide great ways to juggle hundreds of safe, unique passwords. But which one is right for you?
Dealing with passwords is about as pleasant as cleaning gutters or filing taxes. But it is just as important.
I hate telling people to eat their vegetables—even virtual ones. Still, if you don’t have strong, unique passwords for every online account, it’s time to dig in. Don’t wait until someone’s stolen your identity or wiped your bank account.
