The celebrities leaving Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover: See the list
A small but growing number of public figures say they’re quitting the platform over concerns of how it could change under its new owner
Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter Inc., a small but growing number of celebrities, actors and artists say they are ditching the social-media platform over fears of what it could become under Mr. Musk’s leadership.
These users say they won’t wait to find out what kind of changes Mr. Musk implements. Even before he completed his $44 billion takeover last week, he said he was considering changes such as loosening free-speech rules and allowing banned users back on Twitter. These shifts, some users say, could allow hate speech to circulate more easily.
Of course, it remains to be seen if these celebrities will uphold their pledges to stay off the platform. Twitter has more than 237 million users.
Mr. Musk responded with emojis to a tweet Tuesday about people researching which celebrities were leaving Twitter. He tweeted a laughing emoji and a ghost emoji.
Representatives for Mr. Musk didn’t return requests for comment.
The migration from Twitter echoed a move earlier this year by musicians, including the rocker Neil Young and the folk singer Joni Mitchell, who pulled their music from Spotify Technology SA. They objected to the streaming company airing what they said was misinformation about Covid-19 on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Last year, some supporters of former President Donald Trump said they left Twitter after he was banned from the platform. Twitter suspended his account because it said he instigated violence during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Here is a list of some notable people who said they are leaving Twitter:
The 42-year-old singer known for hits including “Brave" and “King of Anything" wrote on Twitter this past weekend that she would see people on other platforms.
“Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out," she wrote, while adding: “Sorry, this one’s just not for me."
“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition," said Ms. Braxton, a 55-year-old R&B artist whose songs include “Un-Break My Heart."
“I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC," she wrote on Twitter last week, using the abbreviation for people of color.
The actress, 56, is known for starring in the CBS show “Madam Secretary" as well as other movies and TV shows.
“I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles," she wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Today the dust has revealed too much hate."
In the days before Mr. Musk closed his deal with Twitter, Mr. Koppelman, the “Billions" showrunner, said his followers could find him on Instagram and TikTok.
“Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time," Mr. Koppelman, 56, wrote on Twitter.
“Hey all — I’m out of here," the 68-year-old actor and producer of shows including “This Is Us" wrote on Twitter last week. “Let’s keep the faith. Let’s protect our democracy."
The 52-year-old showrunner and producer behind hit shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy" and “Scandal" wrote on Twitter on Saturday: “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye."
Here are some noteworthy people who said they are considering abandoning Twitter:
The 41-year-old actor most recently known for voicing Olaf in the “Frozen" movies said he was leaning toward staying on Twitter but he wasn’t sure.
“Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for," he wrote on the platform last week.
He has tweeted frequently since then.
The prolific author, 75 years old, found himself at the center of Mr. Musk’s debate Tuesday over charging a monthly fee for verified accounts.
“If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron," he wrote on Twitter Monday. Mr. Musk responded that his company had to pay the bills somehow. Mr. Musk later announced that Twitter would indeed implement the fee.