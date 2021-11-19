The chip that changed the world

Luckily for us, computing doesn’t stand still. The neural networks used by Amazon’s Alexa to recognize your voice and Google to pick out faces in photos won’t replace the microprocessor, but they will likely serve as a complementary technology that can scale up for the next 50 years. Google is about to introduce a next-generation Tensor chip, updating the ones found in the company’s Pixel 6 phones. It is basically an artificial-intelligence accelerator in your pocket, allowing your phone to adapt to you—your own personal neural network to train. It is exciting and scary at the same time. What will we do with all this power? That question is like seeing the 4004 and being asked what microprocessors will be used for besides calculators in the future. Your answer would probably be off by a factor of a billion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}