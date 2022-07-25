The cloud isn’t recession proof3 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 05:11 PM IST
Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s cloud businesses offset more challenged segments but aren’t immune to a slowing economy
Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s cloud businesses offset more challenged segments but aren’t immune to a slowing economy
Three of the largest tech companies will be leaning heavily on their cloud operations to help weather the economic storm hitting other parts of their businesses. But even the cloud can get rained on.