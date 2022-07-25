The cloud isn’t recession proof

Still, that is a notable deceleration from the 33% growth seen in the March quarter—and 35% in last year’s second quarter. Businesses of all sizes were turning to the cloud before the pandemic, but demand for such services picked up even more after the outbreak as companies rushed to set up remote-work capabilities. With the pandemic now into its third year, some of that new activity is starting to level out: Few companies remain that haven’t set up for remote or hybrid work. That creates some challenging comparisons as general economic conditions are worsening.