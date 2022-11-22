The companies cutting jobs, freezing hiring: Here’s the list

Disney

Disney brought backRobert Iger as chief executive, replacing Bob Chapek, in a surprise move. Mr. Iger, the company’s former chairman and CEO, had left the company at the end of last year. In a memo, Mr. Iger said: “Over the coming weeks, we will begin implementing organizational and operating changes within the company. It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are." The move comes after Disney said earlier this month that the company would likely be cutting jobs soon. The company had a disappointing earnings report and said its flagship Disney+ service has lost more than $8 billion over the past three years.