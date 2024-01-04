The Copilot AI Key: Windows PC keyboard is going through it's first significant change in 3 decades
Microsoft has recently marked a significant milestone by elevating the capabilities of artificial intelligence tools. The company has introduced the Microsoft Copilot key for Windows 11 PCs, representing the first substantial modification to the Windows keyboard in nearly 30 years.