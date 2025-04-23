The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available now! Here’s what your PC needs to run it

Bethesda has officially launchedThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, bringing one of its most celebrated RPGs back into the spotlight with a modern twist. Released as a surprise drop on Tuesday, the remastered version of the 2006 classic is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5, the remaster offers a significant leap in visual fidelity, performance, and immersive gameplay features. Bethesda showcased the updated version in a livestream on launch day, revealing striking enhancements in lighting, environmental detail, character modelling, and lip-syncing technology.
34% OFF
₹49990₹75990
Get This
₹72990
Check Details
₹64899
Check Details
28% OFF
₹66990₹92900
Get This
₹82119
Check Details
₹74990
Check Details
The remastered edition includes both theKnights of the Nine andShivering Isles expansions, as well as every piece of downloadable content ever released for the original game—ranging from theWizard’s Tower andThieves Den to the much-memedHorse Armor Pack, which returns as a self-aware nod to its legacy.
Players hoping to revisit—or discover—Oblivion will need a fairly modern PC to enjoy the game at its full potential. Bethesda has released detailed system requirements:
The game is offered in two editions: the Standard Edition, priced at $49.99 (nearly ₹4258), and the Deluxe Edition, available for $59.99 (nearly ₹5111). Both versions include the full remastered base game and all original expansions. The Deluxe Edition offers exclusive in-game content such as new quests tied to Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon, enhanced horse armours, a digital artbook, and a remastered soundtrack.
Unlike some premium game packages, the Deluxe Edition does not provide early access—Oblivion Remastered launched without prior announcement on 22 April.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.