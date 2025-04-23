The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available now! Here’s what your PC needs to run it

Bethesda has launched The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, enhancing the 2006 RPG with Unreal Engine 5. Available on major platforms, it includes expansions and all DLCs. Two editions are offered: Standard at $49.99 and Deluxe at $59.99, featuring exclusive content.

Written By Govind Choudhary
23 Apr 2025, 12:21 AM IST
Bethesda has officially launchedThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, bringing one of its most celebrated RPGs back into the spotlight with a modern twist. Released as a surprise drop on Tuesday, the remastered version of the 2006 classic is now available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5, the remaster offers a significant leap in visual fidelity, performance, and immersive gameplay features. Bethesda showcased the updated version in a livestream on launch day, revealing striking enhancements in lighting, environmental detail, character modelling, and lip-syncing technology.

The remastered edition includes both theKnights of the Nine andShivering Isles expansions, as well as every piece of downloadable content ever released for the original game—ranging from theWizard’s Tower andThieves Den to the much-memedHorse Armor Pack, which returns as a self-aware nod to its legacy.

System requirements and pricing

Players hoping to revisit—or discover—Oblivion will need a fairly modern PC to enjoy the game at its full potential. Bethesda has released detailed system requirements:

Minimum requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X or Intel Core i7-6800K
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: Radeon RX 5700 or GeForce GTX 1070 Ti (6 GB VRAM)
  • Storage: 125 GB SSD
  • DirectX: Version 12

Recommended Requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5-10600K
  • RAM: 32 GB
  • GPU: Radeon RX 6800 XT or GeForce RTX 2080 (8 GB VRAM)
  • Storage: 125 GB SSD
  • DirectX: Version 12
     

Pricing

The game is offered in two editions: the Standard Edition, priced at $49.99 (nearly 4258), and the Deluxe Edition, available for $59.99 (nearly 5111). Both versions include the full remastered base game and all original expansions. The Deluxe Edition offers exclusive in-game content such as new quests tied to Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon, enhanced horse armours, a digital artbook, and a remastered soundtrack.

Unlike some premium game packages, the Deluxe Edition does not provide early access—Oblivion Remastered launched without prior announcement on 22 April.

 
