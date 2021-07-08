The end of the US-China tech stock bromance

It is now crystal clear that the government sees security and curbing internet firms’ market and political power as much higher priorities than helping them access capital, even though they have been big job creators. That is particularly true given Beijing’s new obsession with semiconductor independence and with keeping the economy focused on manufacturing rather than services: It wants cash going into microchips and robotics, not online grocery delivery. Chinese internet companies won’t escape scrutiny by listing overseas. Even capital activities conducted abroad may be subject to tighter restrictions. Many U.S.-listed Chinese companies have already chosen Hong Kong for secondary listings in recent years. More will follow suit.