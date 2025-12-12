The Game Awards 2025 winners: Live updates, results and major announcements

The Game Awards 2025 has officially begun, bringing a night of world premieres, celebrity appearances and fierce competition across dozens of categories. Hosted once again by Geoff Keighley, this year’s ceremony highlights many of the most talked-about titles of the year while teasing the next wave of major releases. Fans can follow the awards in real time as each category is announced throughout the show and this article will be updated accordingly.

The livestream is available on IGN.com, IGN’s YouTube channel, thegameawards YouTube channel, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter or X, Humble’s YouTube channel, Eurogamer, VG247, Rock Paper Shotgun and the IGN mobile apps. The broad distribution reinforces the global scale of the ceremony and ensures accessibility for audiences everywhere.

How to watch the ceremony live The event is being broadcast across a wide range of international platforms, allowing viewers worldwide to tune in using their preferred device. The pre-show begins at 4.30 pm PT and 7.30 pm ET, followed by the main event.

Mobile and Indie categories highlight creative variety Cygames celebrated a major victory as Umamusume: Pretty Derby won Best Mobile Game. In the independent space, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 emerged as the Best Independent Game, standing out in a stacked category that included Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Game of the Year Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the coveted Game of the Year award, topping one of the strongest line ups in recent memory. The category included major titles such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Donkey Kong Bananza and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Expedition 33 impressed voters with its ambitious world design, powerful storytelling and genre defining direction, securing its place as the standout title of 2025.Esports sees both new and familiar champions

The publication mentions that Counter-Strike 2 secured Best Esports Game, continuing Valve’s dominance in competitive gaming. The individual honours went to Chovy, representing League of Legends for Best esports Athlete, while Team Vitality earned Best Esports Team for its Counter-Strike 2 achievements.

Family and Accessibility awards lead off the night According to ScreenRant, Nintendo picked up an early win as Donkey Kong Bananza claimed Best Family Game. The accessibility category also delivered a major moment for Id Software as Doom: The Dark Ages won Innovation in Accessibility for its player-friendly design features.

Adaptation, Action game and direction This year, The Last Of Us Season 2 by HBO Studio won the award for Best Adaptation. Hades 2 by Supergiant Games takes home the award for the Best Action Game. Notably, the Best Performance award is won by Jennifer English for the Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Games for Impact South of Midnight claimed the Games for Impact award, recognising titles that deliver thought-provoking storytelling and meaningful themes. The category featured a strong selection of narrative-driven experiences from studios such as Ivy Road, Panic and Dontnod, along with creative works including Consume Despelote and Me. Compulsion Games and Xbox Game Studios secured the win for their imaginative and emotionally resonant adventure.

Content Creator of the Year MoistCr1TiKaL took home the Content Creator of the Year award, standing out among a diverse set of influential personalities. The category included streamers and creators such as Kai Cenat, Sakura Miko, Caedrel and The Burnt Peanut, each recognised for their reach and impact on the gaming community. MoistCr1TiKaL’s distinctive commentary style and consistent presence helped secure the win.

Best Fighting Game Fatal Future: City of the Wolves won Best Fighting Game, showcasing SNK Corporation’s success in delivering a polished and engaging combat experience. The nominees represented a blend of classic franchises and fresh entries, including 2XKO, Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection, Virtua Fighter 5: REVO World Stage and Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

Most Anticipated Game Grand Theft Auto 6 was named the Most Anticipated Game, reflecting the immense excitement surrounding Rockstar Games’ next major release. It topped a highly competitive category that included Marvel’s Wolverine, The Witcher IV, Resident Evil Requiem and IO Interactive’s 007 First Light.

Best Ongoing Game No Man's Sky continued its remarkable long-term journey by winning Best Ongoing Game. The award honours titles that evolve through major updates and sustained community support. The category included prominent live service favourites such as Fortnite, Final Fantasy XIV, Marvel Rivals and Helldivers 2. Hello Games prevailed thanks to its steady flow of improvements and expansions that keep players returning year after year.

Best Audio Design Battlefield 6 emerged as the winner for Best Audio Design, celebrating excellence in sound effects, environmental audio and technical soundcraft. The nominees showcased a wide range of auditory experiences, from the atmospheric tension of Silent Hill f to the intricate soundscapes of Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2. Battlefield Studios earned the award for its detailed and immersive battlefield audio.

Best Art Direction Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 secured the award for Best Art Direction, standing out for its striking visual identity and imaginative world design. The category brought together some of the most artistically ambitious games of the year, including Ghost of Yōtei, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Each nominee offered a distinct visual style, but Expedition 33 earned top honours for its bold aesthetic and meticulous artistry.

Best Score and Music Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also claimed Best Score and Music, highlighting the game’s powerful and emotionally charged soundtrack. The category featured exceptional work from acclaimed composers across titles such as Hollow Knight: Silksong, Hades II, Ghost of Yōtei and Death Stranding 2. Expedition 33 stood out for its rich musical themes and atmospheric compositions that elevated the game’s storytelling.

Best Sim or Strategy Game FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: The Ivalice Chronicles won Best Sim or Strategy Game, marking a significant return for one of the genre’s most respected franchises. It triumphed over notable contenders including Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, The Alters, Tempest Rising, Jurassic World Evolution 3 and Two Point Museum.

Best Community Support Baldur's Gate 3 took home Best Community Support, recognising its dedication to player engagement and consistent updates. Competing with other live-service favourites like Final Fantasy XIV, Fortnite, Helldivers 2 and No Man's Sky, Larian Studios’ title impressed with its responsiveness to feedback and ongoing content additions, strengthening its devoted community.

Best Independent Game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 earned the Best Independent Game award, standing out among strong contenders including Absolum, Ball x Pit, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Blue Prince. The game was praised for its creativity, compelling gameplay and unique artistic vision, demonstrating the innovation and depth that indie titles continue to bring to the gaming landscape.

Best Debut Indie Game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also won Best Debut Indie Game, cementing its impact as a breakout title. It competed with Blue Prince, Despelote and Dispatch, impressing both critics and players alike with its fresh approach to storytelling, design and gameplay mechanics. The dual recognition highlights the game’s remarkable debut year.

Best VR/AR Game The Midnight Walk claimed Best VR/AR Game, earning accolades for its immersive environments and innovative virtual experiences. Other nominees included Alien: Rogue Incursion, Arken Age, Ghost Town and Marvel’s Deadpool VR, each demonstrating the growing creativity in VR and AR. The win reflects the title’s ability to push the boundaries of interactive storytelling.

Best Action Adventure Game Hollow Knight: Silksong triumphed in the Best Action Adventure Game category, standing out for its intricate gameplay, exploration and combat design. It beat strong competition from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yōtei, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Split Fiction, offering players a masterfully crafted journey through a rich and engaging world.

Best RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 earned the award for Best RPG, showcasing its deep narrative, engaging mechanics and detailed world-building. It competed against Avowed, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, The Outer Worlds 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds. The recognition reinforces the game’s status as one of the most compelling role-playing experiences of the year.

